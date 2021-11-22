9 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Nov. 21), marking the 20th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Meanwhile, two Xian H-6 bombers flew into the southwest and southeast corners of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes. Beijing has sent aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”





Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)

Chinese KJ-500 airborne early warning & control plane. (MND photo)

Flight path of Chinese planes on Nov. 21. (MND image)