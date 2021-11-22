Alexa
No. 6 Purdue rallies from 11 down to beat No. 5 Nova

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/22 07:32
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 on Sunday and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each added 12 points for the Boilermakers (5-0), who dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26.

Justin Moore had 19 points, Caleb Daniels added 17 and Collin Gillespie had 14 for Villanova (3-2).

The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime, scored the first five points in the second half and were up 57-46 after a 3-pointer by Daniels.

But Purdue outscored the Wildcats 34-17 over the last nine minutes.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 89, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 72

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead Tennessee over North Carolina in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Santiago Vescovi added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday.

Brady Manek hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday’s opening round. Armando Bacot had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

North Carolina had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups between the programs, a series that dates to 1911. The Volunteers’ last win over the Tar Heels came in 1949.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

