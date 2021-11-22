Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kinsey scores 24 to lift Marshall past Jackson State 80-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 07:48
Kinsey scores 24 to lift Marshall past Jackson State 80-66

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 24 points as Marshall got past Jackson State 80-66 on Sunday.

Darius George had 18 points and nine rebounds for Marshall (3-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Tigers (0-4). Jayveous McKinnis added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-22 09:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA