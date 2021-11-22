Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Scott-Grayson leads Auburn women's upset of No. 18 Ga. Tech

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 07:18
Scott-Grayson leads Auburn women's upset of No. 18 Ga. Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 18, Aicha Coulibaly added 14 and Auburn used a big first half to upset No. 18 Georgia Tech 59-51 on Sunday.

The Tigers (2-2) held Georgia Tech to 25% shooting in the first half while they shot 50% to build a 33-16 lead. After the Yellowjackets (4-1) cut 10 points off the deficit in the third quarter, Auburn, which was 5-19 last year and 0-15 in the SEC, steadied itself under first-year coach Johnnie Harris to defeat a ranked team on the road for the first time since Feb. 13, 2014.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 12 points and Nerea Hermosa 11 for Georgia Tech, which has never beaten Auburn.

Despite being just over 100 miles apart, it is only the fourth meeting between the two schools, and first since 1997.

Scott-Grayson's buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter capped a 13-0 Auburn run for a 19-6 lead. The spread got to 20 in the second quarter and 23 on a Scott-Grayson 3 early in the third quarter.

Georgia Tech had an 18-2 run in the third quarter to get back in the game but only got as close as five with 30 seconds to play. The Yellow Jackets were 8 of 17 in the third quarter, 11 for 37 the rest of the game.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-22 09:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA