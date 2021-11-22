Alexa
Johnson, Jackson lead UAB past Alabama A&M 86-41

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 07:42
Johnson, Jackson lead UAB past Alabama A&M 86-41

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jamal Johnson scored a season-high 15 points — hitting five 3-pointers — to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers rolled past Alabama A&M 86-41 on Sunday.

Quan Jackson added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (4-1), who rebounded from a 66-63 loss at South Carolina. The Blazers scored 56 points after halftime.

Michael Ertel and Jordan Walker scored 11 apiece and KJ Buffen had 10. Walker posted seven assists.

Jalen Johnson had nine points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-22 09:12 GMT+08:00

