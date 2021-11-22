Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lightning's Point out indefinitely with upper-body injury

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 07:01
New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) prepares to stop Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) on a penalty shot during the thir...

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) prepares to stop Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) on a penalty shot during the thir...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning announced the news during the first period Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

Point appeared to favor his left shoulder-arm after crashing hard into to the end boards after being tripped in the third period of Saturday night in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He hit the crossbar on the ensuing penalty shot and was able to finish the game.

Point had an NHL-best 14 goals in last season's playoffs. It was the second consecutive season that he topped the NHL in postseason goals.

Tampa Bay was already missing star right wing Nikita Kucherov, who sat out his 14th game with a lower-body injury and is not expected back for another four to six weeks.

Minnesota played Sunday without captain Jared Spurgeon. The defenseman left with a lower-body injury in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Florida.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-22 09:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA