George, Jackson get Clippers past Mavs 97-91

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George defends during the first half of an NBA basketba... Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketb... Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NBA basketbal... Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers ended a two-game skid with a 97-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Reggie Jackson scored eight of his 23 points in the third, when the Clippers turned a one-point halftime deficit into a nine-point lead.

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points with eight rebounds as the Mavericks played their third consecutive game without star Luka Doncic because of a sprained left knee and ankle.

Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Mavericks, who have lost all three games without Doncic to open a four-game road trip.

The Mavericks led by as many as nine points in a rough-shooting first half in which both teams shot under 42% from the field. The Clippers rallied to pull within 47-46 at halftime.

The Clippers shot 55.6% (10 of 18) in the third quarter, getting half of their made shots from 3-point range while taking a 71-62 lead.

The Mavericks pulled within 78-75 on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 3-pointer with 7:33 remaining before the Clippers went on a 9-0 run for an 87-75 lead.

The Mavericks appeared to pull within 94-91 with 52 seconds remaining after a basket by Brunson, but a foul on the Clippers’ Terance Mann was rescinded and the basket was taken away. Jackson then scored inside to give the Clippers a 96-89 lead with 29 seconds to play.

Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers in the opener of a six-game home stretch. The Mavericks shot just 20% (6 of 30) from 3-point range.

The teams were meeting for the first time since the Clippers staved off elimination in the first round of last season’s playoffs by winning Game 6 and 7 to advance.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic went through pregame shooting drills but was ruled out on a game-time decision. … After missing nine consecutive games with a left oblique strain, F Maxi Kleber returned to score five points in 20 minutes. … G Frank Ntilikina (three points on 1-of-6 shooting) left after nine minutes and did not play in the second half because of a right calf injury.

Clippers: C Serge Ibaka was activated for the first time since Nov. 9 and for just the third time this season after a G League stint to get him up to speed after offseason back surgery. He scored six points in 12 minutes. … F Nicolas Batum was out with an illness, while G Amir Coffey made his second start in three games and just the fourth of his career.

