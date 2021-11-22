Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Flagg scores 17 to carry Sam Houston past Little Rock 77-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 06:49
Flagg scores 17 to carry Sam Houston past Little Rock 77-59

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Savion Flagg had 17 points as Sam Houston got past Arkansas-Little Rock 77-59 at the Jacksonville Classic on Sunday.

Demarkus Lampley had 13 points for Sam Houston (2-2). Jaden Ray added 12 points. Javion May had six rebounds. The Bearkats made 13 3-pointers.

Nikola Maric had 16 points for the Trojans (3-2). Jovan Stulic added 13 points. Marko Lukic had 10 points.

Kevin Osawe, whose 12 points per game ranked second on the Trojans, scored five on 1-of-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-22 08:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot