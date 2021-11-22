Alexa
Wright's career high leads Princeton past Oregon State 81-80

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 06:31
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Wright scored a career-high 24 points with six 3-pointers, also a career best, and sank two free throws with 6 seconds remaining as Princeton held off Oregon State 81-80 on Sunday.

The Ivy League Tigers (4-1) never trailed after a Drew Friberg 3-pointer gave them a 29-27 lead at the 5:41 mark of the first half, and led by as many as 11 points with 6:33 remaining in the game.

Friberg added 17 points with four 3-pointers, Tosan Evbuomwan scored 14 with five assists, while Jaelin Llewellyn also scored 14.

Princeton has defeated Power Five opponents South Carolina and Oregon State while falling to Minnesota of the Big Ten in double-overtime.

Dashawn Davis scored 16 with five assists to lead Oregon State (1-4) which lost its fourth in a row. Jarod Lucas scored 13 and Tre' Williams 11 for the Beavers.

Lucas scored eight of his 13 in the final 6:11 — including a 3-pointer that cut the gap to 81-80 with 1 second remaining.

___

BKC: More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-22 08:23 GMT+08:00

