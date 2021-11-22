Alexa
Charles scores 16 to carry Penn past Old Dominion 70-63

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 06:35
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Charles posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Penn topped Old Dominion 70-63 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday.

Charles shot 5 for 7 from deep.

Jordan Dingle also scored 16 points for Penn (3-4). Nick Spinoso added 10 points. Max Martz had seven rebounds.

Penn had a season-high 19 assists on its 25 baskets with Dingle leading the way with five to match his career best.

Jaylin Hunter had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Monarchs (2-4). Charles Smith IV and C.J. Keyser had 12 points each.

