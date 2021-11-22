Bean, Miller lead Utah State to Myrtle Beach championship

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Justin Bean scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds, Brock Miller hit two huge 3-pointers and Utah State defeated Oklahoma 73-70 on Sunday in the championship game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Aggies trailed much of the second half before Miller hit a 3-pointer for a 67-66 lead with 1:46 remaining. About a minute later, he hit another 3-pointer for a 70-66 lead. After Umoja Gibson made a pair of free throws to draw the Sooners within 70-68, they were forced to foul. Bean made 3 of 4 from the line to wrap it up for Utah State.

Miller finished with 16 points, making 4 of 10 3-pointers. Brandon Horvath added 13 points and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 10 for the Aggies (4-1).

Gibson and Tanner Groves scored 16 each for Oklahoma (4-1), which was dealt the first loss of the Porter Moser era.

Utah State led 32-30 at halftime then Oklahoma opened the second half with an extended 20-11 run. The Sooners led 57-50 at the nine-minute mark but four quick points by Utah State forced an Oklahoma timeout.

Oklahoma maintained the lead but Utah State was within 64-62 after Miller score in the paint with 3:03 to go. The teams traded baskets before Miller hit the 3-pointer to give the Aggies their first lead of the second half.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25