Freeman TD lifts Ravens over Bears with Jackson sidelined

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton flashes the I Love You sign, as he celebrates his touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an ... Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton flashes the I Love You sign, as he celebrates his touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touc... Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley as Chicago Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson mak... Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley as Chicago Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker celebrate his field goal with holder Sam Koch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago ... Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker celebrate his field goal with holder Sam Koch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley pitches the ball out to Devonta Freeman during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago B... Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley pitches the ball out to Devonta Freeman during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov.... Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the first half of an NFL foo... Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith (58) and Cassius March tackle Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. ... Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith (58) and Cassius March tackle Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a deep pass from quarterback Justin Fields as Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark defends duri... Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a deep pass from quarterback Justin Fields as Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) reaches out and recovers a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicag... Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) reaches out and recovers a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman's 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Sunday.

Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and the Ravens came away with the win after losing the previous week at Miami.

Chicago’s Andy Dalton threw two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder to Marquise Goodwin in the closing minutes. Justin Fields had left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter.

The Bears (3-7) lost their fifth straight.

Dalton found Goodwin deep down the middle to cap a 75-yard drive and put Chicago on top 13-9 with 1:41 remaining. Even though the 2-point conversion pass failed, the Bears appeared to be in good shape.

But the Ravens answered with the 72-yard touchdown drive. Freeman ran it in after Huntley’s 30-yard pass to Sammy Watkins put the ball on the 3.

Huntley completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards in his first career start. The second-year pro from Utah also threw an interception and got sacked six times in his fifth pro appearance.

Fields took a big step backward following several promising outings. The rookie was 4 of 11 for 79 yards after throwing for a career-high 291 yards at Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

Dalton, who started the first two games before a knee injury in Week 2 against Cincinnati, came in with 8:46 left in the third quarter and quickly threw a 60-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney to give the Bears a 7-6 lead. The veteran was 11 for 23 for 201 yards.

Mooney had 121 yards receiving. Goodwin added 104. Robert Quinn had 3 1/2 sacks. But the Bears remained winless following byes since 2013.

It didn’t help that they were missing star linebacker Khalil Mack, who is expected to have season-ending foot surgery this week. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) were also unavailable.

The Bears had a chance to score on their first possession, only to come away empty-handed when Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field goal wide left.

Chicago drove to the Baltimore 36 in the second quarter, but that threat was dashed when Tyus Bowser strip-sacked Fields and Calais Campbell recovered for the Ravens. That led to a 35-yard field goal by Tucker for a 3-0 lead with 2:11 left in the half.

Tucker added a 27-yarder in the closing seconds of the half to cap a 55-yard drive that took just over a minute.

INJURIES

Ravens: Campbell suffered a foot injury away from the ball on the first drive of the second half. He went down as the teams lined up following a catch by Mooney.

Bears: DB Duke Shelley (hamstring) exited after he was hurt covering a fourth-quarter punt.

UP NEXT

Ravens: host Cleveland next Sunday.

Bears: visit Detroit on Thursday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL