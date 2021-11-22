Alexa
Sisoho Jawara carries Weber St. past Green Bay 68-58

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 05:51
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 20 points as Weber State beat Green Bay 68-58 in the Jersey Mike's Classic on Sunday.

The win pushed Weber State to a 5-0 start for the first time since the 1985-86 season and was the 300th win for coach Randy Rahe.

Sisoho Jawara hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jamison Overton had 16 points for Weber State. Dillon Jones added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Emmanuel Ansong had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (0-5). Cade Meyer added 11 points. Japannah Kellogg III had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-22 07:42 GMT+08:00

