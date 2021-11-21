Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228
Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195
Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212
New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224
Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222
Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186

Thursday's Games

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 13, Detroit 10

Houston 22, Tennessee 13

Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31

San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10

Washington 27, Carolina 21

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.