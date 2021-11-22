Alexa
Boise State's late charge upends Ole Miss 60-50 at tourney

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 04:34
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Shaver drilled a 3-pointer to snap a late tie, then scored a driving layup sparking Boise State's breakaway over the final six minutes to defeat Ole Miss 60-50 and earn fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Broncos (3-2) nearly doubled their shooting percentage from 32% in the first half to 61% after the break, stringing together an 11-3 run early in the second to forge a 34-34 tie and stay within two possessions of Ole Miss (3-2) thereafter.

Mladen Armus added 11 points and 13 rebounds for Boise State, making four of six free throws down the stretch. Abu Kigab scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Broncos.

Jarkel Joiner was the lone Ole Miss player to reach double figures with 10 points, three after halftime. Ole Miss came in averaging 80.3 points per game but shot 37% and was just 2-of-10 from distance.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored four of his eight points for Ole Miss on back-to-back baskets after Boise State closed to 40-38 at the 10:42 mark.

The Rebels missed their last five shots and turned the ball over on a bad pass in the final 4:27.

___

BKC: More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-22 06:10 GMT+08:00

