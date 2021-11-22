Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki available for MLB teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be posted on Monday by his Japanese club and will be available for bidding by the 30 Major League Baseball teams.

MLB told its teams on Sunday that the posting will start Monday morning and run through 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 22.

The 27-year-old, Japan's 2019 Home Run Derby champion, has spent nine seasons with the Central League's Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He hit .319 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs this season and has a .315 career average with 182 homers and 562 RBIs.

He won the 2019 Central League batting title, is a four-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner.

The starting right fielder on Japan's gold medal team, Suzuki homered off the United States' Anthony Carter as the hosts rallied to beat the Americans 7-6 during the Olympic tournament. He singled twice off Nick Martinez as Japan beat the U.S. 2-0 in the gold medal game.

Under 2017 changes to the posting system, the posting fee will be 20 percent of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5 percent of the next $25 million and 15 percent of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15 percent of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports