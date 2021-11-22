Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 01:45
Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s interim prime minister filed a request Sunday to run for president despite being technically barred from the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is meant to lead the country until a winner is declared following national and presidential elections on Dec. 24.

Dbeibah is barred from running under Libya’s current election laws. He promised he would not seek office in this year’s elections as a condition to taking on his caretaker role earlier this year. In order to be eligible, he also would have needed to have suspended himself from governmental duties at least three months before the polling date, which he did not.

The vote faces growing uncertainty. Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country had for years been split between a government in the east and a U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli, aided by western-based militias. Each side in the civil war has also had the support of mercenaries and foreign forces from Turkey, Russia and Syria and different regional powers.

Earlier this month, several controversial candidates have come forward, including Seif al-Islam, the son and one-time heir apparent of Gadhafi. Powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, who besieged the capital of Tripoli for nearly a year in 2019, is also running.

Updated : 2021-11-22 03:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot