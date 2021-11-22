Irish hand Pumas record 53-7 loss with another Lavanini red

Referee Matthew Carley of England, signals a try scored by Ireland's Dan Sheehan during the rugby union international match between Ireland and Argent... Referee Matthew Carley of England, signals a try scored by Ireland's Dan Sheehan during the rugby union international match between Ireland and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland's Dan Sheehan, bottom right, scores try during the rugby union international match between Ireland and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dubli... Ireland's Dan Sheehan, bottom right, scores try during the rugby union international match between Ireland and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland's Jack Conan, right, catches a pass from teammate Tadhg Furlong, middle, tacked by Argentina's captain Julian Montoya during the rugby union i... Ireland's Jack Conan, right, catches a pass from teammate Tadhg Furlong, middle, tacked by Argentina's captain Julian Montoya during the rugby union international match between Ireland and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong, right, is tacked by Argentina's captain Julian Montoya, behind, and teammate Guido Petti during the rugby union international... Ireland's Tadhg Furlong, right, is tacked by Argentina's captain Julian Montoya, behind, and teammate Guido Petti during the rugby union international match between Ireland and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

DUBLIN (AP) — Most of the Ireland pack which edged the All Blacks was retained to neutralize Argentina and it duly delivered to set up a record 53-7 victory at Lansdowne Road on Sunday.

Late changes to the pack were made just before kickoff after injuries to lock Iain Henderson and No. 8 Jack Conan, but they weren't missed as the forwards bossed the Pumas in the tight and the collisions and tellingly scored all seven of their tries.

Ireland completed an autumn series sweep. But even in putting its highest score and biggest winning margin on Argentina, the Irish didn't live up to the thrills of the Japan or New Zealand wins.

Because Ireland started favorite -- never having lost to the Pumas in Dublin -- there wasn't the charged atmosphere there was for the All Blacks game but an air of inevitability. And there wasn't a lot in a scrappy, stop-start game to keep the crowd excited.

Argentina, which just ended a seven-match losing streak last weekend in Italy, surprisingly scored the first try, stylishly finished off by wing Mateo Carreras after a couple of offloads.

But Ireland replied with power tries to flanker Josh van der Flier -- the first of his two -- Andrew Porter and the impressive Caelen Doris to lead 24-7 at halftime.

The Pumas were revived by the break but their slim hopes floundered after a yellow card to No. 8 Pablo Matera and flickered out after a red card for lock Tomas Lavanini, the first man in test rugby to be sent off three times.

Lavanini led with his shoulder into the neck of prop Cian Healy, who wasn't near the ball at the back of a ruck. Lavanini was also red carded against South Africa in 2017 and England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

A man down, the Pumas couldn't prevent further rolling maul tries by Dan Sheehan, Healy and Tadhg Beirne.

Joey Carbery, playing in place of the great Jonathan Sexton, converted all of the tries but the last in a clean ride behind a dominant pack.

Just for good measure, the Irish didn't give the Pumas a compensation score after the hooter when they held up Facundo Isa beside the posts.

___

