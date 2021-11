DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten Argentina 53-7 in a rugby test at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland 53 (Josh van der Flier 2, Andrew Porter, Caelen Doris, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tadhg Beirne tries; Joey Carbery 6 conversions, 2 penalties), Argentina 7 (Mateo Carreras try; Emiliano Boffelli conversion). HT: 24-7