All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 15 11 2 2 0 24 51 38 Hartford 16 11 3 2 0 24 54 38 WB/Scranton 15 7 6 0 2 16 32 45 Charlotte 14 7 6 1 0 15 46 41 Providence 14 6 5 2 1 15 35 39 Hershey 14 6 5 2 1 15 37 46 Bridgeport 16 5 8 1 2 13 41 51 Lehigh Valley 16 3 8 4 1 11 39 52

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 13 13 0 0 0 26 54 24 Cleveland 14 7 3 1 3 18 39 40 Toronto 13 8 4 0 1 17 42 40 Rochester 14 8 6 0 0 16 54 51 Laval 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 51 Syracuse 14 5 6 2 1 13 38 46 Belleville 14 6 8 0 0 12 40 46

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 15 9 5 1 0 19 49 38 Chicago 14 8 4 1 1 18 43 38 Iowa 12 8 3 1 0 17 46 31 Grand Rapids 14 6 5 2 1 15 39 44 Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 43 43 Rockford 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 45 Milwaukee 13 3 9 1 0 7 33 50

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 12 10 1 0 1 21 52 34 Stockton 11 9 0 2 0 20 39 24 Henderson 14 7 5 1 1 16 40 41 Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41 Colorado 15 6 7 0 2 14 46 51 Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30 San Diego 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 41 San Jose 12 5 6 1 0 11 35 46 Tucson 11 4 6 1 0 9 29 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Lehigh Valley 2

San Diego 2, San Jose 1

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Utica 5, Rochester 3

Springfield 2, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 3, Providence 1

Hartford 7, Hershey 3

Rockford 3, Chicago 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3

Colorado 2, Henderson 1

Sunday's Games

Tucson at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

Monday's Games

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.