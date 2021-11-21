Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 15 11 2 2 0 24 51 38
Hartford 16 11 3 2 0 24 54 38
WB/Scranton 15 7 6 0 2 16 32 45
Charlotte 14 7 6 1 0 15 46 41
Providence 14 6 5 2 1 15 35 39
Hershey 14 6 5 2 1 15 37 46
Bridgeport 16 5 8 1 2 13 41 51
Lehigh Valley 16 3 8 4 1 11 39 52
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 13 13 0 0 0 26 54 24
Cleveland 14 7 3 1 3 18 39 40
Toronto 13 8 4 0 1 17 42 40
Rochester 14 8 6 0 0 16 54 51
Laval 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 51
Syracuse 14 5 6 2 1 13 38 46
Belleville 14 6 8 0 0 12 40 46
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 15 9 5 1 0 19 49 38
Chicago 14 8 4 1 1 18 43 38
Iowa 12 8 3 1 0 17 46 31
Grand Rapids 14 6 5 2 1 15 39 44
Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 43 43
Rockford 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 45
Milwaukee 13 3 9 1 0 7 33 50
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 12 10 1 0 1 21 52 34
Stockton 11 9 0 2 0 20 39 24
Henderson 14 7 5 1 1 16 40 41
Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41
Colorado 15 6 7 0 2 14 46 51
Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30
San Diego 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 41
San Jose 12 5 6 1 0 11 35 46
Tucson 11 4 6 1 0 9 29 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Lehigh Valley 2

San Diego 2, San Jose 1

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Utica 5, Rochester 3

Springfield 2, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 3, Providence 1

Hartford 7, Hershey 3

Rockford 3, Chicago 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3

Colorado 2, Henderson 1

Sunday's Games

Tucson at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

Monday's Games

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.