SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 12 11 1 0 0 22 47 25 Quad City 13 10 1 1 1 22 52 28 Knoxville 12 9 2 0 1 19 46 25 Fayetteville 12 9 3 0 0 18 43 27 Evansville 13 8 5 0 0 16 34 32 Pensacola 10 5 3 2 0 12 31 28 Peoria 8 4 3 0 1 9 20 15 Roanoke 9 3 3 1 2 9 24 26 Birmingham 12 2 6 4 0 8 35 54 Vermilion County 10 0 9 1 0 1 15 50 Macon 11 0 10 0 1 1 15 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 6, Macon 2

Evansville 2, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 3, Vermilion County 2

Pensacola 3, Quad City 2

Peoria 1, Huntsville 0

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.