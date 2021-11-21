Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 10-0-0 3-2-3 3-0-2
Carolina 16 14 2 0 28 56 32 6-1-0 8-1-0 2-1-0
Washington 18 11 2 5 27 62 39 5-1-3 6-1-2 4-1-0
Toronto 19 12 6 1 25 48 45 9-3-1 3-3-0 6-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 17 10 4 3 23 46 47 4-1-1 6-3-2 3-1-0
Tampa Bay 16 9 4 3 21 50 48 4-3-2 5-1-1 3-2-1
Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44 4-3-2 4-2-1 2-0-1
New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 5-3-1 3-2-2 2-1-2
Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 5-2-2 3-7-1 2-4-2
Boston 14 9 5 0 18 46 39 6-1-0 3-4-0 5-2-0
Columbus 15 9 6 0 18 50 47 6-3-0 3-3-0 2-4-0
Pittsburgh 17 7 6 4 18 51 51 4-4-2 3-2-2 1-2-0
Buffalo 16 7 7 2 16 45 49 5-3-1 2-4-1 2-2-1
N.Y. Islanders 14 5 7 2 12 31 44 0-1-0 5-6-2 0-2-1
Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 4-6-1 1-7-1 2-3-1
Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52 3-7-0 1-3-1 1-3-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 17 13 4 0 26 68 50 8-1-0 5-3-0 6-0-0
Calgary 18 10 3 5 25 59 36 2-1-3 8-2-2 0-2-1
Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 61 48 7-3-1 3-2-2 4-1-1
Minnesota 17 11 6 0 22 60 54 5-2-0 6-4-0 3-2-0
Winnipeg 17 9 4 4 22 54 45 7-1-1 2-3-3 3-0-2
Vegas 18 11 7 0 22 57 54 7-4-0 4-3-0 4-2-0
St. Louis 17 9 6 2 20 56 47 4-3-1 5-3-1 4-3-1
Nashville 17 9 7 1 19 47 48 4-3-0 5-4-1 4-1-1
Los Angeles 17 8 7 2 18 46 44 5-4-0 3-3-2 1-0-0
Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 54 44 4-2-1 4-3-0 3-1-0
San Jose 17 8 8 1 17 44 50 3-3-1 5-5-0 1-0-0
Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 43 51 4-2-1 3-5-1 1-2-1
Vancouver 18 6 10 2 14 46 61 3-5-1 3-5-1 1-3-2
Chicago 17 5 10 2 12 39 58 4-4-1 1-6-1 2-3-0
Seattle 17 4 12 1 9 47 66 3-6-0 1-6-1 0-5-0
Arizona 18 3 13 2 8 32 68 2-4-1 1-9-1 1-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2

Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 6, Nashville 3

Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 5, Chicago 2

Vegas 3, Columbus 2

Washington 4, San Jose 0

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-22 00:53 GMT+08:00

