NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|18
|13
|2
|3
|29
|71
|47
|10-0-0
|3-2-3
|3-0-2
|Carolina
|16
|14
|2
|0
|28
|56
|32
|6-1-0
|8-1-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|18
|11
|2
|5
|27
|62
|39
|5-1-3
|6-1-2
|4-1-0
|Toronto
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|48
|45
|9-3-1
|3-3-0
|6-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|46
|47
|4-1-1
|6-3-2
|3-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|50
|48
|4-3-2
|5-1-1
|3-2-1
|Philadelphia
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|43
|44
|4-3-2
|4-2-1
|2-0-1
|New Jersey
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|48
|49
|5-3-1
|3-2-2
|2-1-2
|Detroit
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|54
|67
|5-2-2
|3-7-1
|2-4-2
|Boston
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|46
|39
|6-1-0
|3-4-0
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|50
|47
|6-3-0
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|17
|7
|6
|4
|18
|51
|51
|4-4-2
|3-2-2
|1-2-0
|Buffalo
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|45
|49
|5-3-1
|2-4-1
|2-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|31
|44
|0-1-0
|5-6-2
|0-2-1
|Montreal
|20
|5
|13
|2
|12
|44
|70
|4-6-1
|1-7-1
|2-3-1
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
|3-7-0
|1-3-1
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|17
|13
|4
|0
|26
|68
|50
|8-1-0
|5-3-0
|6-0-0
|Calgary
|18
|10
|3
|5
|25
|59
|36
|2-1-3
|8-2-2
|0-2-1
|Anaheim
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|61
|48
|7-3-1
|3-2-2
|4-1-1
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|60
|54
|5-2-0
|6-4-0
|3-2-0
|Winnipeg
|17
|9
|4
|4
|22
|54
|45
|7-1-1
|2-3-3
|3-0-2
|Vegas
|18
|11
|7
|0
|22
|57
|54
|7-4-0
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|St. Louis
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|56
|47
|4-3-1
|5-3-1
|4-3-1
|Nashville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|47
|48
|4-3-0
|5-4-1
|4-1-1
|Los Angeles
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|46
|44
|5-4-0
|3-3-2
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|54
|44
|4-2-1
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|San Jose
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|44
|50
|3-3-1
|5-5-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|43
|51
|4-2-1
|3-5-1
|1-2-1
|Vancouver
|18
|6
|10
|2
|14
|46
|61
|3-5-1
|3-5-1
|1-3-2
|Chicago
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|39
|58
|4-4-1
|1-6-1
|2-3-0
|Seattle
|17
|4
|12
|1
|9
|47
|66
|3-6-0
|1-6-1
|0-5-0
|Arizona
|18
|3
|13
|2
|8
|32
|68
|2-4-1
|1-9-1
|1-4-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4
New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3
Florida 5, Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2
Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 6, Nashville 3
Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton 5, Chicago 2
Vegas 3, Columbus 2
Washington 4, San Jose 0
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.