NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47
Carolina 16 14 2 0 28 56 32
Washington 18 11 2 5 27 62 39
Toronto 19 12 6 1 25 48 45
N.Y. Rangers 17 10 4 3 23 46 47
Tampa Bay 16 9 4 3 21 50 48
Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44
New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49
Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67
Boston 14 9 5 0 18 46 39
Columbus 15 9 6 0 18 50 47
Pittsburgh 17 7 6 4 18 51 51
Buffalo 16 7 7 2 16 45 49
N.Y. Islanders 14 5 7 2 12 31 44
Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70
Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 17 13 4 0 26 68 50
Calgary 18 10 3 5 25 59 36
Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 61 48
Minnesota 17 11 6 0 22 60 54
Winnipeg 17 9 4 4 22 54 45
Vegas 18 11 7 0 22 57 54
St. Louis 17 9 6 2 20 56 47
Nashville 17 9 7 1 19 47 48
Los Angeles 17 8 7 2 18 46 44
Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 54 44
San Jose 17 8 8 1 17 44 50
Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 43 51
Vancouver 18 6 10 2 14 46 61
Chicago 17 5 10 2 12 39 58
Seattle 17 4 12 1 9 47 66
Arizona 18 3 13 2 8 32 68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2

Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 6, Nashville 3

Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 5, Chicago 2

Vegas 3, Columbus 2

Washington 4, San Jose 0

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-22 00:52 GMT+08:00

