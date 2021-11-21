NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 Carolina 16 14 2 0 28 56 32 Washington 18 11 2 5 27 62 39 Toronto 19 12 6 1 25 48 45 N.Y. Rangers 17 10 4 3 23 46 47 Tampa Bay 16 9 4 3 21 50 48 Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44 New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 Boston 14 9 5 0 18 46 39 Columbus 15 9 6 0 18 50 47 Pittsburgh 17 7 6 4 18 51 51 Buffalo 16 7 7 2 16 45 49 N.Y. Islanders 14 5 7 2 12 31 44 Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 17 13 4 0 26 68 50 Calgary 18 10 3 5 25 59 36 Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 61 48 Minnesota 17 11 6 0 22 60 54 Winnipeg 17 9 4 4 22 54 45 Vegas 18 11 7 0 22 57 54 St. Louis 17 9 6 2 20 56 47 Nashville 17 9 7 1 19 47 48 Los Angeles 17 8 7 2 18 46 44 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 54 44 San Jose 17 8 8 1 17 44 50 Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 43 51 Vancouver 18 6 10 2 14 46 61 Chicago 17 5 10 2 12 39 58 Seattle 17 4 12 1 9 47 66 Arizona 18 3 13 2 8 32 68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2

Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 6, Nashville 3

Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 5, Chicago 2

Vegas 3, Columbus 2

Washington 4, San Jose 0

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.