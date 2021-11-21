Alexa
Morikawa becomes 1st American to be European Tour's No 1

By STEVE DOUGLAS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/21 20:03
British Open champion, Ryder Cup winner and now the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player.

It’s been quite the year for Collin Morikawa.

The 24-year-old Californian showcased his world-class iron play down the stretch in making five birdies in his last seven holes to shoot a final-round 66 at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

It ensured he would clinch the Race to Dubai title as the leading points winner on the European Tour.

On 17 under overall, Morikawa was also on course to win the season-ending event to complete a brilliant 2021.

