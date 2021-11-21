Taiwanese runners win big at marathon in absence of international competitors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese runners captured both the men’s and women’s championships at this year’s New Taipei City Wan Jin Shi Marathon on Sunday (Nov. 21) in the absence of elite international competitors, winning nearly NT$1 million (US$35,971).

After the cancellation of last year’s event due to the pandemic, this year’s Wan Jin Shi Marathon was pushed back from March for the same reasons, CNA reported. The road race event, which was divided into the 42.195-km marathon and the 10-km challenge, started from Green Bay in Wanli District.

The organizers of the event, the New Taipei City Government and the Chinese Taipei Athletics Association, had invited 12 elite international runners to participate in the competition. However, a female Kenyan runner had a positive PCR test upon arrival in Taiwan, while the other 11 international runners were listed as her contacts and underwent quarantine.

As a result, all were disqualified from the competition, the report said.

In the absence of competition from the elite international runners who tend to win these events, Taiwanese runner Chiang Chieh-wen (蔣介文) won the men's race with a time of two hours, 26 minutes, and 29 seconds, pocketing US$30,000 (NT$834,000) for the best overall results in addition to the NT$150,000 prize for a first-place finish among domestic runners, totaling nearly NT$1 million.

Tsai Yun-hsuan (蔡昀軒) captured the title in the women’s group with a time of two hours, 58 minutes, and 57 seconds, also winning nearly NT$1 million, per CNA.