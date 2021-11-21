Alexa
Asberry carries Texas St. over E. Washington 81-74

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 16:07
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Asberry posted 18 points as Texas State beat Eastern Washington 81-74 on Saturday night at the Empire Classic.

Mason Harrell had 17 points for Texas State (3-2). Isiah Small added 14 points and eight rebounds. Nighael Ceaser had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Steele Venters had 23 points for the Eagles (2-3). Rylan Bergersen added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Angelo Allegri had 10 points.

