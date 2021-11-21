Chrysanthemum show in Taipei features prize of Nintendo Switch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The popular Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival 2021 is set to run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 12 in Taipei, with the biggest prize of the raffle being a Nintendo Switch console.

The annual floral feast will feature 13 exhibition zones showcasing a great variety of chrysanthemums under the theme of “healing.” The show will also involve a riddle-solving activity that allows visitors to learn more about the history of the festival, while those who succeed in the challenge can take part in a raffle, according to the organizer.

As part of the event, an animation will be released on Nov. 24, leading visitors on a journey through the origin and development of the chrysanthemum show. The public is also invited to provide photos they have taken of past events as a source of materials to be exhibited next year.

The display of chrysanthemums had been used to celebrate the birthday of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣中正), the late ruler of Taiwan, beginning in 1951 at his Shilin residence. The event was suspended in 1975 and returned in 2002 to promote the city’s chrysanthemum cultivation results at the spacious gardens of the former abode.

The Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival is accessible by the Taipei Metro. Visit the official website of the event or the Facebook page of the Shilin Residence to learn more.