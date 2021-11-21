Taiwanese man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man allegedly stabbed a convenience store clerk to death in Taoyuan’s Guishan District on Sunday (Nov. 21) after the clerk asked him to wear mask.

Guishan Police Station chief Feng Li-ze (馮理澤) told media that the suspect, surnamed Chiang (蔣), went into a convenience store in Guishan sometime after 5 a.m., CNA reported. As Chiang did not wear a mask, the clerk, surnamed Tsai (蔡), told Chiang that he should put one on. Reacting to the admonition, Chiang left in a fit of pique.

Shortly after, Chiang returned to the store masked, but when he finished shopping, he threw the mask at the clerk and then left, the report said.

When the unruly customer went into the store for a third time, he asked Tsai to come out from behind the counter and then stabbed him with a knife a number of times. The clerk fought back before collapsing outside the store while bleeding profusely.

Witnesses called the authorities to report the incident, and the Taoyuan Fire Department dispatched first responders to the scene. They found Tsai had suffered three stab wounds to his chest and was falling into a coma.

Tsai suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and was declared dead by the hospital after an emergency treatment, the report said.

Chiang, who had injuries on his hands, was arrested by responding officers. He was escorted by police to the hospital for treatment before being brought to the station for interrogation, according to CNA.

The suspect, who is tall and strong in stature, was silent while being transported to the station. However, he became nervous and knelt on the ground several times, requiring police to pull him up on the way into the building.

Tsai’s father arrived at the station in a state of shock and disbelief after being notified by the police of his son’s fate. He said his son was always well-behaved and wondered how his job could have cost him his life.

The details of the case as well as the motive are still being investigated by police.

Meanwhile, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsung condemned the violence, describing the crime as “spine-chilling cruelty.”