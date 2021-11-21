Alexa
Robinson scores 20 to lead W. Carolina over American 80-79

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 15:59
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nick Robinson had 20 points as Western Carolina held on to beat American 80-79 on Saturday night.

Cam Bacote had 16 points for Western Carolina (2-3). Joe Petrakis added 15 points. Vonterius Woolbright had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jaxon Knotek scored a career-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Eagles (2-3). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 12 points. Matt Rogers had 12 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 17:11 GMT+08:00

