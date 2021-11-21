Joining CPTPP on top of Taiwan’s strategic agenda for 2022

A joint press conference after a session of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in Tokyo Jan. 19, 2019. A joint press conference after a session of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in Tokyo Jan. 19, 2019. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is of the utmost importance for Taiwan as it works to promote the collective prosperity of the Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

MOFA stated in a budget paper for 2022 that Taiwan will push for its inclusion in the trade bloc among other global cooperation mechanisms. A successful bid would serve to drive long-term economic growth for the country while fostering peace and stability in the region, it said.

Taiwan and China have both launched bids for membership in the CPTPP, which now has 11 signatories. The goal appears not easy to attain, as Beijing has opposed the notion of Taiwan participating in the agreement despite China itself not being a member.

Efforts are ongoing for Taiwan to lobby support from members of the group, with countries like Japan and New Zealand expressing their backing. Hundreds of Japanese lawmakers have thrown their weight behind Taiwan’s entry, and Japanese economist Ito Shingo believes the CPTPP can play a role in easing regional tensions, per CNA.

Nevertheless, political hurdles lie ahead for Taiwan because many of the signatories have China as their largest or second-largest trading partner, according to Ito. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) also noted following an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) virtual summit that the country is well-positioned though has encountered “obstacles.”

Admission of an additional member to the free trade zone must be agreed upon by all the signatories.

Failure for Taiwan to enter the bloc is set to deal a blow to its GDP by 0.56%, according to an assessment by the National Development Council. Petrochemical, metal, and plastics are among the industries likely to take a hit from trade barriers that would ensue.