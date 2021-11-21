Alexa
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up

Appointments can be scheduled from Nov. 23

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/21 14:59
(CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's 15th round of COVID vaccinations will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) and Moderna vaccines, second doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, as well as mixed shots, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Saturday (Nov. 20).

The CECC announced that individuals who registered for COVID-19 vaccines on the official registration site before 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 and meet any of the following criteria are eligible for this round of vaccinations.

1. First dose of BNT: people aged 12 and older (born on Nov. 25, 2009, or earlier).

2. Second dose of BNT: people aged 18 and older (born on Dec. 31, 2003, or earlier) who received their first dose of BNT on or before Oct. 28.

3. First dose of Moderna: people aged 18 and older (born on Dec. 31, 2003, or earlier).

4. Second dose of Moderna: people aged 18 and older (born on Dec. 31, 2003, or earlier) who received their first dose of Moderna on or before Oct. 28.

5. Second dose of AZ: people aged 18 and older (born on Nov. 25, 2003, or earlier) who received their first dose of AZ on or before Sept. 30.

6. Mixing of AZ with a second dose of BNT or Moderna: people aged 18 and older (born on Nov. 25, 2003, or earlier) who received their first dose of AZ on or before Sept. 30.

The time slots for when appointments can be scheduled are as follows:

1. BNT: from 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 to 12 p.m. on Nov. 24.

2. AZ and Moderna: from 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 to 12 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The CECC reminded that anyone getting a second dose should bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record card, often referred to as the yellow card, while people between the ages of 18 and 20 should bring a document of consent from their parents.

The vaccinations will be administered from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.
