Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sven's TD runs of 43, 98 yards help Wyoming beat Utah State

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 13:58
Sven's TD runs of 43, 98 yards help Wyoming beat Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Levi Williams threw two touchdown passes, Titus Sven ran for scores of 43 and 98 yards and Wyoming beat Utah State 44-17 on Saturday night to snap the Aggies' five-game win streak.

Williams was 12-of-15 passing for 224 yards with an interception and Sven finished with 15 carries for 169 yards. Xazavian Valladay added 145 yards rushing for Wyoming (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West Conference) and Cameron Stone scored on a 99-yard kickoff return.

Joshua Cobbs caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Williams with 6:50 left in the second quarter and, after the Cowboys defense forced Utah State into its second consecutive three-and-out, John Hoyland kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Wyoming a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Logan Bonner threw two touchdown pass for Utah State (8-3, 5-2) and Calvin Tyler Jr. had 109 yards rushing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 15:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA