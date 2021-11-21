Sri Lanka win toss, bat first in 1st test vs West Indies

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat on Sunday in the first cricket test of a two-match series against the West Indies.
Not surprisingly both teams have fielded several spinners on a dry, turning Galle pitch. Sri Lanka have selected two left-arm spinners with Lasith Embuldeniya joined by 23-year-old Praveen Jayawickrama. Ramesh Mendis, the offspin-bowling allrounder is also in the team.
West Indies have chosen the left-arm spin of Jomel Warrican, and the offspin of Rahkeem Cornwall to accompany its seam atack of Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder.
Jeremy Solozano, the 26-year-old from Trinidad, is making his debut as an opener with captain Kraigg Brathwaite.
Line ups:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
