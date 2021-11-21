Taiwan reports nine imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 21) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19, nine imported ones, and no deaths.

The nine imported cases include four males and five females. They came to Taiwan between Oct. 29 and Nov. 19.

They arrived from Denmark, Indonesia, the U.S., Kenya, Singapore, Cambodia, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The recent trend has been for imported cases to outnumber local cases to a large degree.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,885 imported cases. As of Sunday, the death toll of the coronavirus in the country remains at 848, including 12 imported cases.