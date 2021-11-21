Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Benning lifts Fairfield over Sacred Heart 71-61

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 11:59
Benning lifts Fairfield over Sacred Heart 71-61

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Taj Benning had 15 points as Fairfield got past Sacred Heart 71-61 on Saturday night.

Jake Wojcik had 14 points for Fairfield (2-2). Jesus Cruz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Supreme Cook had 12 rebounds.

Aaron Clarke had 21 points for the Pioneers (2-3). Tyler Thomas added 17 points. Cantavio Dutreil had nine rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 14:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case