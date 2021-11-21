Antetokounmpo has 32 points and 20 rebounds, Bucks top Magic

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a dunk against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Satur... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a dunk against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game S... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, right, defends against Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during the second half of an NBA basketba... Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, right, defends against Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reacts after his three-point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game... Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reacts after his three-point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Milwaukee.

Bobby Portis had a season-high 24 points along with 15 rebounds to help the Bucks win their third straight and improve to 9-8. They're above .500 for the first time since they were 3-2 on Oct. 27.

R.J. Hampton had 19 points off the bench for the Magic. Jalen Suggs added 14, and Chuma Okeke had 13. Orlando lost for the fifth time in six games to fall to an East-worst 4-13.

Orlando played without leading scorer Cole Anthony, who sat out after spraining his right ankle on the final play Friday night game against the Nets in Brooklyn. The second-year player is averaging 19.6 points.

The Bucks appeared to pull away for good early in the third when Antetokounmpo and Portis connected on back-to-back 3s. Antetokounmpo followed with a twisting layup, Portis made another 3, and Khris Middleton hit a jumper from the wing to give Milwaukee a 25-point edge. The Bucks would lead by as many as 29 in the quarter and held a 96-71 margin heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Magic: Veteran guard Gary Harris started in place of Anthony.

Bucks: F Semi Ojeleye sat out with right calf soreness. … F Rodney Hood, who has been dealing with a sore right hamstring soreness, was cleared to play right before game time.