Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Freeman carries Illinois St. past Bucknell 105-100 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 11:54
Freeman carries Illinois St. past Bucknell 105-100 in OT

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mark Freeman had a career-high 34 points to lift Illinois State to a 105-100 overtime win over Bucknell on Saturday night.

Freeman was outscored by the Bison's Andrew Funk, who had a career-high 38 points and added eight rebounds.

Sy Chatman had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois State (2-2). Josiah Strong added 12 points.

Elvin Edmonds IV had 18 points for the Bison (1-3). Andre Screen added 11 points. Xander Rice, the Bison's second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-14 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case