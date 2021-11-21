Alexa
McDonald, Duncan lead Tarleton over Central Arkansas 24-3

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 11:50
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jayy McDonald ran for 146 yards and a touchdown, Steven Duncan threw for two scores and Tarleton beat Central Arkansas 24-3 on Saturday night.

McDonald broke loose on a 53-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Duncan threw a 5-yard TD pass to Derrel Kelley III and a 34-yarder to Gabe Douglas in the second half.

Duncan was 13-of-22 passing for 217 yards. Ryheem Skinner added 74 yards rushing on 15 carries for Tarleton (6-5), which finished with 477 yards of offense and held Central Arkansas (5-6) to just 161.

Darius Hale ran for 76 yards on 21 carries for the Bears. Hayden Ray kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 13:15 GMT+08:00

