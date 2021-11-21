Alexa
Capela leads Hawks past Hornets for fourth straight win

By MATT WINKELJOHN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/21 11:19
Atlanta Hawks John Collins (20) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, ...
Atlanta Hawks John Collins (20) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, ...

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105 on Saturday night.

Cam Reddish scored 17 points, fellow reserve Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive game. John Collins pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 35 points but the Hornets made just 42 of 102 shots (42.6 percent) and were 10 of 40 on 3-pointers. LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The game was played at a fairly deliberate pace and Charlotte seemed sluggish, perhaps because the Hornets played Friday night against the Pacers.

Atlanta moved quickly to a 10-point lead by the middle of the first quarter, and the game’s margin remained within 10 points for most of the remainder of the night.

Kevin Huerter finished with 17 points for Atlanta.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Ball shot 5 for 18.

Hawks: Collins led everyone with four blocked shots.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Will play Monday at Washington.

Hawks: Will play Monday vs. Oklahoma City.

Updated : 2021-11-21 12:41 GMT+08:00

