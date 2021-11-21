Alexa
Glass throws 6TDs in leading Alabama A&M past UAPB 52-24

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:59
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw six touchdown passes and amassed 450 yards through the air and Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-24 on Saturday.

It's the second week in a row the Bulldogs (7-3, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) totaled 52 points. Glass threw for 462 yards last week in a 52-49 win over Texas Southern.

Alabama A&M averaged 47 points per contest in its four-game win streak to end the regular season. Glass threw 19 touchdowns and no interceptions during that run.

The Bulldogs never trailed on Saturday.

Odieu Hilaire caught eight passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim had seven receptions for 115 yards and two scores.

Skyler Perry threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Kierre Crossley ran for 131 yards on 22 carries with a score for the Golden Lions (2-9, 1-7).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

