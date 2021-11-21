Alexa
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty

People's Liberation Army planes breached Taiwan’s ADIZ 5 times Sunday morning

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/21 12:35
In this Nov. 23, 2017, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese military H-6K bomber is seen conducting training exercises, as the People's...

In this Nov. 23, 2017, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese military H-6K bomber is seen conducting training exercises, as the People's... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese military planes breached Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on five occasions Sunday morning (Nov. 21), and this time the Chinese pilots responded with provocative answers.

The unofficial count of such breaches has reached 740 in 205 days so far this year, with 801 People's Liberation Army (PLA) planes having entered the zone. This month has seen 82 intrusions in 21 days by a total of 94 aircraft.

Sunday morning alone, an unknown number of Chinese military planes flew into the zone. The intrusions took place at 8:45 a.m., 8:54 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:54 a.m., and 10:23 a.m. The model of the planes had yet to be announced by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) at the time of publication.

The defense ministry is said to have deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA planes as usual. Taiwan also broadcast radio warnings, but these were met with goading from the pilots.

The messages were transcribed by Taiwanese aircraft spotter "Southwest Airspace of TW" (台灣西南空域):

"Ur, Taiwan aircraft, Taiwan Province (台灣地區) aircraft, I am exercising... a routine military task."

"This is a People's Liberation Army (PLA) Naval Air Force pilot, I am on a regular exercise and am flying with (in accordance with) international law."

"Nice to meet you too."
PLA
ADIZ
military aircraft
incursion
MND

