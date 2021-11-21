Alexa
McCullar scores 17 to lift Texas Tech past UIW 84-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:40
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Kevin McCullar had 17 points, draining four 3-pointers, and Texas Tech rolled past UIW 84-62 on Saturday starting the season 4-0.

McCullar made six of eight from the floor, including four of six from distance.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 16 points and six assists for Texas Tech. Adonis Arms added 12 points. Bryson Williams had 10 points.

The Red Raiders made 32 of 60 shots to finish 53% from the field and were 9-for-23 from deep.

Johnny Hughes III had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (0-4). Robert ''RJ'' Glasper added 15 points and eight assists. Benjamin Griscti had 12 points. The Cardinals made 10 of 22 field goals from 3-point distance.

Glasper made nine of UIW's 22 turnovers, which resulted in 34 Texas Tech points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-21 12:40 GMT+08:00

