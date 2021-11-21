Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gardner-Webb scores 28 in fourth, defeats NC A&T 35-27

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:31
Gardner-Webb scores 28 in fourth, defeats NC A&T 35-27

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes and Gardner-Webb scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to defeat North Carolina A&T 35-27 on Saturday.

Trailing 20-7 early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs (4-7, 2-5 Big South) scored four consecutive touchdowns. First came some deception, as wide receiver Justin Franklin threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jordan. Fisher followed with a short touchdown run and two TD passes to Narii Gaither for a 35-20 lead.

North Carolina A&T (5-6, 3-4) was held to 168 yards but built its 20-7 lead on a pair of field goals, a 52-yard fumble return TD by Stephan Davis and an 11-yard run by Kingsley Ifedi, the Aggies' only offensive touchdown. Aaron Harris returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown following Gardner-Webb's last score.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 12:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA