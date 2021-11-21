Alexa
Wilkins, Hill lift Longwood over UMBC 82-55

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:35
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins had 15 points to lead five Longwood players in double figures as the Lancers romped past Maryland-Baltimore County 82-55 on Saturday.

Justin Hill added 14 points for the Lancers. Leslie Nkereuwem chipped in 12, DeShaun Wade scored 11 and DA Houston had 10. Hill also had six rebounds.

Ray Salnave had 14 points for the Retrievers (2-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

