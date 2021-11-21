Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

North Alabama edges Hampton 35-27

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:34
North Alabama edges Hampton 35-27

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Parker Driggers ran for touchdowns, Jaylen Gipson ran for another two and North Alabama defeated Hampton 35-27 on Saturday.

The Lions (3-8, 2-4 Big South) never trailed and led 35-21 after Driggers' 2-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the game. Tymere Robinson scored for Hampton (5-6, 3-4) with 1:06 to go but North Alabama recovered the onside kick.

Blake Dever completed 15 of 28 passes for 254 yards and the Lions had a total of 351 passing yards.

Jett Duffey completed 15 of 24 passes for 242 yards and led the Pirates with 69 yards on the ground. Romon Copeland had six receptions for 129 yards.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-21 12:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA