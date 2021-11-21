Jarry has second straight shutout, Penguins beat Leafs 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night to snap the Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh.

Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for Toronto, which had won 10 of its last 11 entering Saturday.

The Penguins, who have dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and a number of key injuries, won consecutive games for the first time this season; they beat Montreal 6-0 on Thursday.

The Leafs suited up for their NHL-high 13th home game of the season, and will now hit the road for six of the next seven, beginning Sunday at the New York Islanders’ brand-new UBS Arena before a swing through California.

The Penguins opened the scoring at 5:46 of the first period. Guentzel moved into the slot off the rush, stepped past Toronto defenseman Rasmus Sandin and then backhanded his seventh goal of the season past Campbell.

Pittsburgh made it 2-0 at 17:15 on a goal that seemed to materialize out of nothing. Former Toronto winger Kasperi Kapanen — playing his first game in Toronto since being dealt back to the Penguins in August 2020 — chipped the puck into the offensive zone from center. Jason Zucker outraced Leafs blue-liner Justin Holl and slid a pass in front to Carter, who got in front of Jake Muzzin to tap home his fourth on a helpless Campbell.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Visits Winnipeg on Monday.

Maple Leafs: At New York Islands on Sunday night.