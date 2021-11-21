Alexa
Charleston Southern routs Bob Jones University 119-63

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:30
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deontaye Buskey and Kalib Clinton scored 16 points apiece as Charleston Southern romped past Bob Jones University 119-63 on Saturday.

Cheikh Faye added 15 points for the Buccaneers (2-2). Clinton also had nine rebounds. A.J. Hamrick had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Henry Blair had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bruins. Devin Dean added 13 points. Hayes Brush had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 12:39 GMT+08:00

