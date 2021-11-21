Wizards beat Heat 103-100 to split home-and-home series

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday,... Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half of an NBA b... Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell, left, grabs the ball in front of Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, right, during the first half of an NBA b... Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell, left, grabs the ball in front of Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) loses the grip on the ball in front of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, back, during the first half of an NBA ba... Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) loses the grip on the ball in front of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, back, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right center, goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) and Caleb Martin, bottom, during the ... Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right center, goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) and Caleb Martin, bottom, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga... Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Washington. Strus was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball ... Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied for a 103-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami and move a half-game above the Heat in the Southeast Division standings. Miami, beat Washington 112-97 in Florida on Thursday night.

The Wizards trailed by as 16 in the third quarter and by 10 with 4:42 to play before Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie scored every point during a 15-2 run to give Washington a 99-96 lead with 1:43 left.

Kyle Kuzma hit 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute for the Wizards, who also pulled within a half-game of Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points for the Heat, and Tyler Herro added 20. Miami had won four in a row.

Caldwell-Pope started the winning run when he hit a 3 from the top of the arc, absorbed a foul and converted a four-point play to cut it to 96-90.

Later, his 3 from the right wing tied it before Dinwiddie sank one from the same spot to give Washington the lead and send a near-capacity crowd to its feet.

TIP INS

Heat: Missed all seven of their 3-point attempts in the second quarter. ... Herro (right wrist) returned after missing Thursday's home win. ... P.J. Tucker scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He's hit 17 of his last 20 field goals (three games) and 31 of his last 44 (seven games).

Wizards: Held a 26-25 lead after one quarter despite committing seven turnovers. ... C Daniel Gafford (right thumb) returned after missing Thursday's loss in Miami. ... Kuzma had 11 assists.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Detroit on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Monday night.