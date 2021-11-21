Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wizards beat Heat 103-100 to split home-and-home series

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:51
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball ...
Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga...
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right center, goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) and Caleb Martin, bottom, during the ...
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) loses the grip on the ball in front of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, back, during the first half of an NBA ba...
Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell, left, grabs the ball in front of Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, right, during the first half of an NBA b...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half of an NBA b...
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday,...

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball ...

Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga...

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right center, goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) and Caleb Martin, bottom, during the ...

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) loses the grip on the ball in front of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, back, during the first half of an NBA ba...

Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell, left, grabs the ball in front of Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, right, during the first half of an NBA b...

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half of an NBA b...

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday,...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied for a 103-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami and move a half-game above the Heat in the Southeast Division standings. Miami, beat Washington 112-97 in Florida on Thursday night.

The Wizards trailed by as 16 in the third quarter and by 10 with 4:42 to play before Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie scored every point during a 15-2 run to give Washington a 99-96 lead with 1:43 left.

Kyle Kuzma hit 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute for the Wizards, who also pulled within a half-game of Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points for the Heat, and Tyler Herro added 20. Miami had won four in a row.

Caldwell-Pope started the winning run when he hit a 3 from the top of the arc, absorbed a foul and converted a four-point play to cut it to 96-90.

Later, his 3 from the right wing tied it before Dinwiddie sank one from the same spot to give Washington the lead and send a near-capacity crowd to its feet.

TIP INS

Heat: Missed all seven of their 3-point attempts in the second quarter. ... Herro (right wrist) returned after missing Thursday's home win. ... P.J. Tucker scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He's hit 17 of his last 20 field goals (three games) and 31 of his last 44 (seven games).

Wizards: Held a 26-25 lead after one quarter despite committing seven turnovers. ... C Daniel Gafford (right thumb) returned after missing Thursday's loss in Miami. ... Kuzma had 11 assists.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Detroit on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Monday night.

Updated : 2021-11-21 12:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case