Shuster avoids elimination in quest for repeat Olympic gold

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:21
Team Dropkin and Team Shuster line up for introductions before competing during the second night of finals at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at ...
Team Dropkin's Joe Polo throws the rock as Mark Fenner and Tom Howell wait to sweep while competing against Team Shuster during the second night of fi...
From left, Team Shuster's Chris Plys sweeps to curl the rock alongside John Shuster and John Landsteiner while competing against Team Dropkin during t...
Team Dropkin's Joe Polo, right, throws the rock as Mark Fenner, left, and Tom Howell sweep while competing against Team Shuster during the second nigh...

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defending Olympic gold medalist John Shuster is still in the running for a fifth straight trip to the Winter Games.

Shuster’s team, which returned three of the four members of the Pyeongchang champions, beat Team Dropkin in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals at the U.S. curling trials Saturday night. Korey Dropkin’s foursome won the opener on Friday night.

It was a familiar position for Shuster, who also lost Game 1 in the 2017 trials before rallying to win two straight and make it to his fourth consecutive Olympic Games. In Korea, Team Shuster fell to 2-4 in pool play before winning five straight must-win games to take the gold medal.

Shuster, who won a bronze medal at the Turin Games in 2006, is teamed with fellow 2018 Olympians Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner. Chris Plys has joined the team to replacw Tyler George, who retired after the Pyeongchang Games.

Team Dropkin also includes two-time Olympian Joe Polo as well as Mark Fenner and Tom Howell. It was the only team to beat Shuster in pool play in Omaha.

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:45 GMT+08:00

