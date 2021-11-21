Alexa
Reynolds Jr. leads Monmouth over Saint Joseph's 87-75

By Associated Press
2021/11/21 10:06
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored a career-high 25 points as Monmouth topped Saint Joseph's 87-75 on Saturday. Marcus McClary added 24 points for Monmouth. McClary also had seven rebounds.

George Papas had 18 points and six rebounds for Monmouth (3-1). Walker Miller added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Hall scored a career-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists for Saint Joseph's (2-2). Taylor Funk added 16 points. Erik Reynolds II had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-21 11:45 GMT+08:00

